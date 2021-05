EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. A common complaint about Tohru Honda is that she's a bit too much like the typical female main character you would expect to see in any slice of life shojo work of the 90s and early 00s: bubbly, clumsy, and overly naive. But if Fruits Basket has shown as anything, is that no character is just their archetype. Yuki is much more than the prince of the school, Momiji shows maturity and wisdom you wouldn't expect from such a childlike character... you name it.