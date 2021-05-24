Column: You can’t be a gang member and a good parent, no matter how much you love your kids

Having someone scream at you as you pass by them on the street is never a good feeling. Well, if you were being shouted at while passing the house of kids' musician Bret Turner's house, it might actually be the highlight of your day. Turner, who's also a writer, and teacher, posted on Twitter about his 5-year-old daughter and her friend shouting compliments at strangers. Yes, you heard that right. Compliments. They didn't have any other way to do it though. It was during the pandemic and the kids wanted to spread some joy and decided to compliment strangers to pass time. They had to maintain an appropriate social distance of 6 feet, so it meant they had to scream compliments at those who passed by and it's the most wholesome thing ever.