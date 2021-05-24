newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Column: You can’t be a gang member and a good parent, no matter how much you love your kids

By Dahleen Glanton
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the three men accused of killing 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonald’s drive-thru are in custody, let’s ask the question many of have wondered about from the start. If her father was the intended target, as police suspect, why would he have allowed his daughter to be in...

