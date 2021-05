Kirk Hamlin, teacher at West Middle School, has been awarded the May Golden Apple Award. This program gives local teachers community-wide recognition for the creative ways they support, motivate and encourage a lifetime of learning in and out of the classroom. The Golden Apple Program is made possible by community partners Kenny Wheeler Farmers Insurance, Klinger’s Collision Center and Blackwell Dentistry. Winners are featured on 104.7 The Bull, 1230 WBBZ and PoncaPost.com. They’ll receive a trophy plus $200 for classroom school supplies and other prizes. This is the final winner for the 2020-2021 school year.