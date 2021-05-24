Those Who Wish For A Solid Movie… Wish No More: A Review Of “Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Throughout his career as a writer and director up to this point, Taylor Sheridan has found a way to turn familiar stories into something more, often set against the backdrop of the modern American West. The settings of Sheridan's projects become characters of their own, in most cases, whether it be the plains of New Mexico or the mountains of Montana. These rich and fascinating landscapes combine with grounded, interesting characters to take a concept as simple as a heist or a man on the run and elevates them to create fresh tales that keep you invested from the jump. Sheridan's patented style is not only on display in his new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead; it's featured front and center in the storefront window. This slow-burn thriller is Sheridan through and through, and that's a very good thing.