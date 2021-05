How long would it take to test a new vaccine against COVID-19 and evaluate its effectiveness? Well, Santa Clarita has an opportunity to share some results so far. The local research has proven the efficiency of the new vaccine. We’ll remind you that on May 14th, 27 842 SCV cases were registered. At the same time, the youngest patient, 14-year-old Andrew Jenofsky, can boast of passing the procedure successfully. Before moving to this brave boy, let’s recall some general info about the pandemic in the region.