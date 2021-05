During its nearly 100-year history, Volvo Cars has built its reputation on safety. The automaker now wants to add another selling point: environmental sustainability. "Moving forward, sustainability becomes as important as safety for Volvo Cars," David Stenstrom, the company's vice president for manufacturing in the Americas, said during the S.C. Automotive Summit on May 12 in Greenville. "It's not only driven by our morale to do the right thing, but our customers are becoming more aware of" the impacts of climate change.