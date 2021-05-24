Letters: Making tax credits permanent can greatly reduce child poverty

The spread of COVID-19 did more than just affect our health and lifestyle; it also took quite a tole on the American economy. As stated by the US Census, during the course of the pandemic the employment-to-population ratio dropped to a mere 51.5%. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) was created to protect those who were incapable of applying for regular unemployment. However, many GOP-led states have made the decision to drop from this vital program, leaving many people without those benefits. The governor of Montana, Greg Gianfote, was the first to back out of the program, and with him many Republican states followed.