Letters: Making tax credits permanent can greatly reduce child poverty

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can cut child poverty in half — permanently. The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.

