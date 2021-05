An online streamer has recorded himself getting hit in the head by a Black security guard in New Orleans after he used a racist slur while talking to her. In the clip, the white streamer, who has been identified as ‘Loulz’ and is active on the IP2 Always Win platform, approaches the woman, who appears to be working as a bouncer for a bar in New Orleans, and asks her: “Excuse me, ma’m. Do you know where the n*****s play?”