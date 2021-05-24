No charges yet in homicide of innocent bystander shot during gunfight
A gunbattle outside a bar on the Near East Side in July 2020 left an innocent bystander dead. Ten months later, the case remains unsolved. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dalan Wellman, of the Southeast Side. He was on the patio of the Story Lounge, located at 1420 E. 5th Ave., around 2:10 a.m. July 26 when he and a 19-year-old were shot.www.dispatch.com