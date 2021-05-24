DeFi tool ‘Bogged Finance’ sees $3 million hack, prices plunge 98%

Kragx is a unique platform that seeks to solve many of the problems that investors encounter when attempting to use digital financial services. Kragx aims to support DeFi applications as a hybrid between the conventional centralized financial structure and decentralized cryptocurrencies. Decentralized finance is a network that allows small traditional financial programs to develop in a decentralized way. To be qualified as DeFi, a financial network should provide one or more decentralized functions. Dedicated to decentralized financial applications by investing, lending, swapping assets, liquidity pool, staking, yield farming and community reward governance, all while backed by the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract, KRX tokens can be used to invest, loan, swap and gain interest.