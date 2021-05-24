newsbreak-logo
DeFi tool ‘Bogged Finance’ sees $3 million hack, prices plunge 98%

By Shaurya Malwa ·
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smart contract bug saw Binance Smart Chain-based ‘Bogged Finance’ get drained of $3 million over the weekend, data from multiple sources show. The protocol’s BOG token plunged 98% in response. “We are aware of the flash loan attack against BOG and are as devastated as you. We believe we...

cryptoslate.com
#Market Prices#Asset Prices#Market Liquidity#Global Finance#Bogged Finance#Bogged Finance#Bsc#Bog#The Liquidity Pool#The Liquidity Tokens#Charts#Cryptoslate Edge#Dex#Decentralized Finance#Developers#Flash Loans#Tool#Supply#Collateral#Hacks
