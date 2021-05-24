newsbreak-logo
Escondido, CA

Raising Cane's needs employees to open new Escondido restaurant

By admin
times-advocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaising Cane’s is preparing to open one of its chicken finger restaurants in Escondido in early August. Located at 1280 W. Valley Parkway the new Raising Cane’s will offer the popular brand’s One Love– quality chicken finger meals – with customers through their multi-lane drive-thrus, curbside pickup and online ordering through its mobile app.

