Ken Jeong's Wife Had a 23% Cancer Survival Rate — Facts about 'The Masked Singer' Judge's Wife

"The Hangover" actor Ken Jeong's wife of almost two decades, Tran, battled cancer shortly after having their twin kids. Take a look inside her cancer story and their personal lives.

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong is best known for his roles in the films "Knocked Up," "Role Models," "The Hangover" film series, "Furry Vengeance," and "Crazy Rich Asians."

Before becoming an actor, Ken was a medical doctor like his wife, Tran, a family physician who bravely battled breast cancer shortly after giving birth to their twin daughters.

WHO IS KEN JEONG'S WIFE?

While Ken was still fully practicing medicine, he met the love of his life, Tran, at a happy hour for young doctors. The pair hit it off right away and decided to pursue the spark they felt.

At the time, both were working at healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente after the actor decided to move to Los Angeles. Tran Jeong, a Vietnamese American, is a family physician who eventually said, "I do" when Ken popped the question.

The couple tied the knot in 2004, and since, they have faced unimaginable challenges for many years, including Ken's tough rise to fame and success and Tran's grueling battle with cancer.

INCREDIBLE LOVE STORY

Ken spent many years working hard to become a doctor. However, one talent and hobby that he could never quite ignore was his talent for entertaining and making people laugh.

While he was still a medical student, Ken honed his skills by performing at open mic nights and emceeing the Comedy Spot Programming series on the Duke University campus, North Carolina.

While still studying for his degree, Ken never gave up on his passion for comedy; slowly but surely, he started to make his way into the limelight, and the one person who stood by his side encouraging and cheering him on was none other than his wife, Tran.

Ken once revealed that before he finally made the huge leap from medicine to acting, he doubted his own abilities and was hesitant to make a move. Trusting that her husband had what it took to beat the odds and come out on top, Tran urged her husband to go for it.

Reminding him of all the impressive things that he had done and was yet to do, Tran gave Ken the push he needed. Thanks to her encouragement, the world got to see the actor's talent.

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong's secret heartache over wife's cancer battle

TRAN JEONG'S BATTLE WITH CANCER

Just as Ken's acting and comedy career were starting to take off, the family was hit by a horrible discovery. It was in 2007, not long after the husband and wife welcomed their twin daughters, Zooey and Alexa.

On Mother's Day in 2011, Ken penned the most heartwarming love letter to his wife in a Huffington Post article.

Tran was breastfeeding their girls when she suddenly noticed a lump. A year later, she was diagnosed with cancer, leaving her and the rest of the family devastated.

Ken was preparing to shoot "The Hangover" when they learned of Tran's illness. Wrought with a lot of emotions, the actor nearly decided to drop the movie to focus on his wife.

Ever the supportive one, Tran encouraged her husband to go ahead and shoot the film, assuring him that she would be okay. She said to ABC:

"Ken was so strong for me. I really needed that. But you know, I knew he was stressed out too."

Despite the grim situation, the pair supported each other. The actor revealed that he constantly had his wife on his mind even while filming and managed to include some inside jokes while playing his character.

Describing the sweet gesture as a weird love letter to his wife, Ken admitted that making his wife laugh in such desperate times worked for her. He said in an interview with Vulture:

"My wife's Vietnamese...There are a lot of jokes that I was deliberately doing to make my wife laugh while she was recovering from chemo." Power couple alert: Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

While he was working, Tran was undergoing a series of treatments and procedures in the challenging fight to get her health back. Unfortunately, she was reportedly told that she had only a 23% chance of survival.

Fortunately, she started responding to the treatments, and by the time Ken was done filming "The Hangover," Tran was officially declared cancer-free.

On Mother's Day in 2011, Ken penned the most heartwarming love letter to his wife in a Huffington Post article. Detailing those challenging times when she fought and won against cancer, the actor praised his wife's strength and resilience. He wrote:

"In those two years, I fell in love with my wife all over again and discovered a deeper love and appreciation for her than I ever had. For that, I am thankful." You Complete Me, Ho.

Ken Jeong's wife's cancer story is one that continues to inspire all who hear it. Today, the couple is happily raising their two daughters, Zooey and Alexa. The Jeong family makes a delightful bunch.