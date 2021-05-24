Mexican corridos with a trap beat: The future of LA music might be Rancho Humilde Records
LOS ANGELES — On a quiet, hedge-lined block in Downey, the affluent, now majority-Latino suburb in southeast Los Angeles, Jimmy Humilde, CEO of Rancho Humilde Records, is putting the finishing touches on the latest addition to his lavish home: an indoor shark tank. Soon to house a leopard shark and a gray shark, the aquarium sits at the base of a white marble staircase, crowned by a painted fresco of cherubs and a single eagle flying between fluffy clouds. The eagle pays tribute to Humilde's late father.www.kansascity.com