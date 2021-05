The Seahawks made only three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they appear to have added potential impact players with those selections. Seattle’s first two picks – receiver D’Wayne Edkridge and cornerback Tre Brown – both played at the annual Senior Bowl and participated in the week of practice and drills. The man who runs the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, is a former Seahawks scout, so he’s someone who knows Eskridge and Brown well while also understanding what the Seahawks like to do in terms of building their roster.