Summers in the deep South can be unforgiving. Aside from getting my A/C to set the room at a suitable temperature, being comfortable while I sleep is one of my primary concerns around this time of year. Traditionally, I've only slept with a fitted sheet and comforter on during the summer. Even then, the comforter sometimes gets swapped out for lighter blanket. Like many hot sleepers, I've been doing lots of research on what type of sheets will get me through the hottest months of the year. Cooling sheets have obviously been on my radar, and there's a favorite on Amazon that's racked up over 73,000 5-star reviews. The CGK Unlimited cooling bed sheets have built up a loyal following, and many repeat buyers have made them their go-to sheets for multiple bedrooms in their homes.