Philadelphia, PA

Philly employers wrestle with the pros and cons of bringing people back to the office

WHYY
 3 days ago
An agricultural chemicals company, with a 600-person headquarters, will bring back all employees in three phases. A 50-person law firm is reshuffling office space to accommodate a mix of in-person and remote work. A five-person boutique accounting firm may never bring its employees back to the office. With vaccines widely...

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

It’s officially sprayground season in Philly

It’s officially sprayground season in Philadelphia. All 91 of the city’s spraygrounds are now ready and waiting to provide sweet relief from the heat. The public water features were available last summer, but weren’t as popular as in years past as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katherine Ott Lovell, commissioner of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said she expects that to change now that people are getting vaccinated.
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Philly data breach that impacted health employee emails also hit other departments

The City of Philadelphia has released an update on an investigation into a data breach that left some employee email accounts accessible to unauthorized individuals. The incident, initially identified in March 2020, was the result of an employee’s email account that was exposed due to a phishing attack. The breach impacted people receiving services from the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, as well as Community Behavioral Health, a nonprofit contracted by the city to administer the behavioral health Medicaid program, HealthChoices.
Pennsylvania State
WHYY

Pennsylvania to lift face mask mandate by the end of June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Pennsylvania’s mask-wearing order will be lifted by June 28, the state Department of Health announced on Thursday. During a virtual news conference, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the order will be lifted on that...
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Latino film fest, N.J. faire, Fords on display, a Spring Thing, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Memorial Day Weekend marks the official end of COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, following Delaware and New Jersey, who have already announced the easing of most coronavirus protocols. Philadelphia has slated June 11 as the day for a full reopening in the city. In the most encouraging sign of the city and region’s recovery, Jay-Z announced Wednesday that Made in America, Philadelphia’s two-day music festival now in its 10th year, will return to the Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5. No lineup has yet been announced but tickets are on sale now.
Public Health
WHYY

Returning to the office

After more than a year, many workplaces are beginning to call their employees back to the office. To some this is welcome news. They are happy to get away from the kitchen workstation and back with colleagues. But others will miss remote work’s flexibility, are dreading the daily commute and are nervous about COVID risk. We start the hour looking at how employers are handling COVID safety at the office and the legal issues it raises. Can private companies require vaccinations? Can they ask about vaccine status? Drexel University’s ROBERT FIELD explains what the law says about worker and employer rights during a pandemic. Then, many American workers say their priorities have shifted during the pandemic and work/life balance is more important than ever. But are bosses listening? We’ll talk about what has worked over the past year and what expectations employees now have as they return. Boston University organizational psychologist CONSTANCE HADLEY and Harvard management professor AMY EDMONDSON, author of The Fearless Organization, join us.
Public Health
WHYY

N.J. becomes last state in the region to lift mask mandate

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Beginning Friday, May 28, in time for Memorial Day, New Jersey will no longer require people to wear masks indoors or stay physically distanced. Businesses can still require face masks for employees and customers. Gov. Phil...