Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 3 days ago
Lil Nas X let it all hang out during his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. On Saturday (May 22), the "Old Town Road" artist was the musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show, on which he performed his two latest singles: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." During his sexually-charged rendition of "Montero," which included several male dancers and Lil Nas X himself performing on a pole, the Atlanta rhymer's pants split mid-performance.

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

