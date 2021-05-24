Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

Don't you just wish sometimes that you could go back in time and tell a younger version of you that everything will be okay?. Wearing a white suit and appearing as godly as possible, current day-Lil Nas X looks through the windows of his life at everything he's done so far. Browsing through memories as if they were Google Chrome windows, he decides to visit a less confident version of himself who's sad and sulking while at Taco Bell. Current Lil Nas X monitors younger him from afar and watches as the latter gets a ride home from his father.