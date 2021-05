Drake's time on Degrassi feels like another lifetime ago. Between having crushed practically every record on the Billboard charts to his widespread influence on music, Drake managed to shake off the stigma of being a child star to being the biggest artist in the world. On Sunday night, the rapper will be honored with Billboard's Artist Of The Decade award at the BBMAs and ahead of its ceremony, the cast of Degrassi came together to take a trip down memory lane.