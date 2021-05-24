Yes, Businesses Can Ask About Your COVID-19 Vaccination Status

CONNECTICUT, USA — As many of you look to get your second COVID-19 shot from Pfizer or Moderna, a viewer texted FOX61, asking, “Can I change my second shot date?”. “Absolutely. There’s a lot of leeway with the second shot date, and I think this is very good. When it came out initially, it was very stringent because there’s so much we need to learn from. And over the last few months, there were adjustments and generally, the CDC has come out with the support from the FDA, has identified it’s most important for individuals to get the second shot,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.