Firefighters help rescue dog that became trapped in animal burrow in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters helped rescue a small dog that became trapped in an animal burrow on its owner’s property in Plymouth last Thursday night. Crews from the West Plymouth Station responding to a report of a trapped dog on Knight’s Point Road around 8:45 p.m. found a Yorkshire terrier named Brownie had made its way into an animal burrow below the deck and concrete stairs of the home, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.