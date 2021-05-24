newsbreak-logo
Plymouth, MA

Firefighters help rescue dog that became trapped in animal burrow in Plymouth

By Brooke Coupal
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters helped rescue a small dog that became trapped in an animal burrow on its owner’s property in Plymouth last Thursday night. Crews from the West Plymouth Station responding to a report of a trapped dog on Knight’s Point Road around 8:45 p.m. found a Yorkshire terrier named Brownie had made its way into an animal burrow below the deck and concrete stairs of the home, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

