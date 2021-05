As an avid book collector, I try to stop at bookstores on every trip I take. I am not talking about the chain bookstores, but the tiny independent bookstores. These little bookstores are a treasure trove of information and personality. The staff is always knowledgeable and usually great book enthusiasts as well! You never know what you will find when you walk into one of these shops! Take The Haunted Book Shop in Mobile, AL. Before you even walk in the shop you are hit by their wonderfully old school window display. There is a new one for each season which is done by different local artists and decorators. They always have a great selection of local history books as well as local authors. This bookstore is located right on the square in the historic district of Mobile in a shop that is well over 100 years old!