Pundit believes Levy has perfect Prem replacement lined up for Kane
Tony Cascarino believes that Tottenham could try to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if they lose Harry Kane this summer. Kane’s future has been the subject of debate for some time, but the speculation has increased in the past week. Last Monday, reports claimed that the striker has told Spurs that he wants to leave. Meanwhile, in an interview with Gary Neville, he revealed that he plans to speak to chairman Daniel Levy.www.teamtalk.com