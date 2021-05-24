Guest Opinion: Pandemic reflections from Abrams Hebrew Academy

As a school board member in a large suburban district, I have learned during the COVID-19 crisis that not all students learn and thrive in the same situation. I receive hundreds of emails daily, each expressing a desire for a different learning model. Last fall, school boards quickly had to decide how to ensure their students were safe, educated and thriving. Did we choose full remote, where students work from home either with live teachers online or through an educational platform? Do we choose full in person, risking close contact but allowing for the students to have the school experience as close to “normal,” whatever that means, as possible? Or do we choose my least favorite word of 2020, hybrid? Hybrid meaning the students do both in person and online learning to have less exposure to others and smaller class sizes. Many districts went with the hybrid model, a solution that made no one happy since most families want either full in person or full remote. By splitting the difference and the risk it quickly became clear that not all students were thriving, while some were excelling in this new learning model.