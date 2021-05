A new ABC liquor store opens Monday at the Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville, and when it does, it'll be among the largest in the state. The current ABC location at 5091 Morganton Road is moving down the road to the shopping center. The current store is around 3,000 square feet, while the new location will be around 8,000 square feet, which Cumberland County ABC Board General Manager David Horne said would make it among the largest in the state, rivaling stores found in Raleigh and Charlotte.