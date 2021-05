If you’ve ever been inside an Asian supermarket, you’ll recognize that distinct smell that hits your nose right as you walk in the doors. It’s the combination of freshly butchered fish laying on ice at the seafood counter, and the lingering smell of cleaning supplies on the linoleum floor. While slightly pungent, that smell brings a certain sense of familiarity to my mind. It reminds me of the days I used to run through the snack aisle of 99 Ranch Market (the West coast version of H Mart) with my brother when we were young. That was the exact smell that hit my nose after walking into Ren’s Mart last winter.