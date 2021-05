LogistiCare Solutions, LLC recently agreed to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC. Pregnancy is an exciting time for many women. However, when it comes to the workplace, women may face roadblocks in their careers, including discrimination. This is exactly what happened to two employees working for LogistiCare Solutions, LLC. As a result, a lawsuit was filed and recently settled in the employee’s favor. LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, a medical transportation company based in Phoenix, Arizona recently agreed to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit that was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). According to the suit, “LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, now doing business as ModivCare, fired two women because they were pregnant.”