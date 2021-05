BMW has been building up hype around its all-electric i4 range for quite some time. The German automaker is getting ready to launch the 2022 BMW i4 Gran Coupe and 2022 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle on June 1, but hardcore BMW fans only care about one thing when it comes to EVs: the BMW i4 M Sport. The M Performance version of BMW's latest electric creation. Back in April, we gave a quick rundown of the meaner i4, including styling enhancements, but details were still rather scant. Fast forward to May, and we got treated to the first-ever sound clip of an all-electric M Performance car. Now BMW has finally leaked the i4 M50, and it looks fantastic.