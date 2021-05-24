newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The High Price of a New York City Cop

By Tom Robbin s
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the night of November 3, 2006, Shuaib O’Neill went for a walk with a friend in his neighborhood of Inwood, Long Island, a hamlet of small homes that abuts the large public-housing projects of Far Rockaway, Queens.The twenty-two-year-old O’Neill, who lived with his parents, had just finished the late shift at a nursing home where he worked as an aide, mopping floors and washing pots. He earned seventeen dollars an hour and paid his parents three hundred dollars a month for his share of the rent.

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Inwood, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Drug Possession#Man City#New York State Police#City Police#Star City#Kmart#Penn Station#U C L A#Appellate Advocates#National Guard#New York City Council#Facebook#New England Law Review#Sergeant Detective Squad#Southeastern Queens#Mayor Michael Bloomberg#Home#School#Suspects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

COVID-19 Update in Brooklyn

Masks will no longer be mandated in New York come Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he would be lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidelines released last week. Masks will still be...
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYbkreader.com

This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
Manhattan, NYjacksonheightspost.com

NYPD to Deploy 250 More Officers to Patrol the Subway

The NYPD will be adding 250 extra cops to patrol the subway system—which will result in the network having the largest police presence in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The additional cops will bring the total number of officers securing the subways to 3,250, and...