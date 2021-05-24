The High Price of a New York City Cop
On the night of November 3, 2006, Shuaib O’Neill went for a walk with a friend in his neighborhood of Inwood, Long Island, a hamlet of small homes that abuts the large public-housing projects of Far Rockaway, Queens.The twenty-two-year-old O’Neill, who lived with his parents, had just finished the late shift at a nursing home where he worked as an aide, mopping floors and washing pots. He earned seventeen dollars an hour and paid his parents three hundred dollars a month for his share of the rent.www.newyorker.com