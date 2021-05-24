General Bookings for London’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ Have Officially Opened

Moulin Rouge Opens Ticket Sales Today on SeatGeek.com - Ditches Ticketmaster. Unprecedented Shift Puts Seatgeek.com as New Primary Ticket Source. Moulin Rouge has begun selling tickets to their show for the scheduled Broadway reopening on September 24, 2021. The show had opened on June 28, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and remains at that theatre. Moulin Rouge recently took the unprecedented step to switch to seatgeek.com as their primary ticket vendor, prior to the reopening post COVID-19, ditching the incumbent Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster had been the primary ticket source at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre since 2001 and was not available for comment. Seatgeek would not provide details of the deal, but people familiar with the matter indicated that Seatgeek is providing the service as a loss leader to drive traffic to their own website. This may allow them to sell new visitors something else at a higher margin at a later time. Seatgeek.com is in an already crowded marketplace, so inking this deal with Moulin Rouge is a bit of a coup when their fortunes had been waning in recent years. Moulin Rouge Tickets can now be purchased at Seatgeek.com.