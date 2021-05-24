General Bookings for London’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ Have Officially Opened

In many ways, Moulin Rouge!, which came out 20 years ago, was ahead of its time. In 2001, Hollywood was no stranger to big blockbuster films, but a splashy approach to making movie musicals was still relatively new. Director Baz Luhrmann’s approach saw the genre go bigger, louder, and glitzier than ever before – thanks largely to the film’s elaborate set designs and over-the-top costumes, of course. “We were sailing in uncharted waters,” says Catherine Martin, who served as the co-costume designer alongside Angus Strathie. “Baz was trying to reinvent the modern movie musical, and flying in the face of all studio conventions. He is an extraordinary visionary, and pushes you as an artist to examine stories and historical periods in new and totally unexpected ways.”