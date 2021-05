Tell me if you’ve heard this one? The folks over at ESPN assembled an NFL brain trust consisting of these NFL experts for a discussion panel: Matt Bowan, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kevin Seifert, and Seth Walder. Their plan? To review and comment about the just released 2021 NFL schedule. If you like a good discussion about the NFL as a whole, you are in luck. If you like to hear positive news about the LA Rams, you are really in for a good treat.