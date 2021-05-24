newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Lenoir Man Charged With Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Firing Into Occupied Property

By Richard C. Gilbert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article26-year-old Jalen Jaquil Tolbert of Lenoir was arrested Sunday (May 23) by Lenoir Police Officers. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharge a weapon into occupied property, along with a single felony count of conspiracy. Tolbert was brought to the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled today.

