Premier League

“Next year we’re coming back for trophies” – Liverpool’s end-of-season vow

By Jack Lusby
This Is Anfield
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the relief of Liverpool’s third-placed finish in the Premier League, Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed that “next year we’re coming back for trophies.”. The Reds overcame a miserable campaign of injuries to eventually finish above Chelsea and Leicester in third, having produced a 10-game unbeaten run to end the season.

