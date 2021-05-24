2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Debuts As EV Work Truck For Sub-$40K
A fully loaded 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will set you back a little over $90,000 for the Platinum trim with the extended-range battery. At the other end of the spectrum, there's this – the Pro model developed with commercial customers in mind. It complements the E-Transit in the Blue Oval's electric workhorse offerings and kicks off from $39,974 before incentives, which can drive down the effective starting price to as low as $26,974 (in Maine).www.motor1.com