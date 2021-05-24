newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Debuts As EV Work Truck For Sub-$40K

By Adrian Padeanu
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fully loaded 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will set you back a little over $90,000 for the Platinum trim with the extended-range battery. At the other end of the spectrum, there's this – the Pro model developed with commercial customers in mind. It complements the E-Transit in the Blue Oval's electric workhorse offerings and kicks off from $39,974 before incentives, which can drive down the effective starting price to as low as $26,974 (in Maine).

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#The E Transit#Supercrew#Fleet Ford Com#Ford F 150 Lightning#Ev#Torque#Battery#Hp#Dc Fast Charging#Drive#Range#Offerings#Blue Oval#Commercial Customers#Commercial Buyers#Dearborn#Fall#Operational Costs#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Makes Surprise EV Appearance At Biden Event

Some details about the electric truck have already slipped out. The hotly anticipated electric Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 19. Ford doesn't want to wait that long. During a special visit from President Biden at the company's Rouge plant in Dearborn, a silver truck parked in the background was identified as the new Lightning. Granted, it's not an up-close look but still, here's the real deal before you're supposed to see it.
Dearborn, MIfordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Exterior Revealed Ahead Of Official Debut

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning will officially be revealed during a livestream from Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan tomorrow, May 19th, at 9:30 pm EDT via a number of platforms, including social media and even a giant screen outside of Ford’s headquarters. President Joe Biden was also on hand at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center today, getting a sneak peek at the all-electric F-150. However, Ford went ahead and pulled the covers off during Biden’s speech so everyone got a great look at the Ford F-150 Lightning exterior.
CarsCNET

Ford F-150 Lightning to Cybertruck and Rivian: Every electric truck on the way

Yet another electric truck has joined the list of pickups with batteries ready to try and electrify America in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Judging by the sheer number of high-profile electric pickups in the pipeline, combining America's love affair for trucks and a zero-emissions powertrain seems like a good bet to put Americans into an EV. Will it be? The vehicles below will test the theory. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to the Tesla Cybertruck and an electric Chevy Silverado, read on for every electric truck on the way.
CarsPosted by
GTNationEd

The Ford F-150 Lightning Is Electrifying America’s Best-Selling Truck

Electric cars have always been a sub-category of the car, and whilst the governments of the world want the ‘electric car’ to simply become a ‘car’, we’ve still got a while to go until we see EVs as normality. So in a bid to make EVs more mainstream, Ford has converted the best-selling product, the Ford F-150, into exactly that, and they’re using one hell of a name to brand it with.
CarsDesign News

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Poised to Spark Mass-Market Shift to EVs

Ford’s announcement of the battery-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup truck potentially marks the same kind of industry watershed moment as when the company shifted Model T production to a moving assembly line in 1913. The Model T had been in production for five years when Henry Ford streamlined its assembly...
CarsPosted by
Grist

Will the Ford F-150 Lightning turn Middle America onto EVs?

Imagine an electric vehicle driver. You’re probably picturing an environmentally minded baby boomer, kids grown up and moved away, behind the wheel of a bright blue Nissan Leaf somewhere in Connecticut. Or you’re visualizing a 40-something tech bro in San Francisco who just bought a flashy Tesla Model 3 because, well, he likes Elon Musk and he likes cars.
Presidential ElectionAutoblog

Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Ford CEO Farley Says F-150 Lightning a Referendum on EV Acceptance

(This story has been updated with information about the number of reservations Ford received overnight.) Ford rolled out the 2022 F-150 Lightning last night amid plenty of fanfare, but after the flood lights shut off, the loud music faded and the internet stream ended, Ford CEO Jim Farley talked about the importance of the new truck.
Dearborn, MIfox10phoenix.com

Ford unveils battery-powered Ford F-150 Lightning in electric debut

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The battery-powered electric Ford F-150 Lighting was years in the making and did not disappoint Wednesday night. Welcome to the future - the unveiling of the smart and powerful Ford F-150 Lightning at the historic Rouge plant in Dearborn expected to help accelerate the move to electric vehicles.
CarsCNET

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is an electric pickup that can power your house for days

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is packed with surprises and groundbreaking innovations, from its independent rear suspension to the Mega Power Frunk (which offers more cargo space than a Toyota Corolla sedan), to its unbelievably low starting price. But arguably, this EV's most significant innovation is its ability to run your entire home during a blackout.
Carsfuturecar.com

Ford Introduces the Sub $40,000 F-150 Lightning Pro Electric Pickup for Commercial & Fleet Customers

Next spring, commercial truck customers will be able to buy the new Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, a commercial version of the automaker's new Lightning electric pickup unveiled last week. The gas-powered F-Series pickups are widely popular with commercial customers, so the company made sure its new electric F-150 comes ready to meet the needs of its commercial and fleet customers.
Carsteslanorth.com

Ford Unveils Electric F-150 Lightning Pro for Under $40K USD

Ford has officially released a new variant for its electric F-150 Lightning, coming to U.S. markets in spring 2022. According to a press release on Monday, Ford has announced the F-150 Lightning Pro variant, which the company says is the “first-ever all-electric F-Series truck, purpose-built for commercial customers.” Registrations officially opened Monday on the company’s website, and the electric truck’s Pro variant will be primarily sold as commercial vehicles for the time being.
CarsCarscoops

Genesis G70 Undercuts BMW And Audi, Corvette Z06 And ZR1 Testing, Ford Explorer Timberline, NASCAR Shake-Up, Ferrari 812 Competizione: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The base 2.0T version of the Korean sports sedan costs significantly less than the equivalent Audi A4 ($40,145), BMW 330i ($42,895) and Mercedes C300 ($42,650). At the other end of the scale, the range-topping V6 Launch Edition will set you back $53,345.
CarsCarscoops

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible Bows With Standard AWD, A Fabric Top And 503 HP

BMW introduced the redesigned M3 and M4 Coupe last fall, and now the company has dropped the top on the new M4 Competition Convertible. Set to arrive in the United States this October, the high-performance convertible has a familiar twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 503 hp (375 kW / 510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.