On China’s feast of Mary, Pope encourages prayer

Oh most beautiful flower of Mt. Carmel, fruit for vine, splendour of Heaven, blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity. Oh Star of the Sea, help and show me herein, you are my Mother. Oh Holy Mary Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make request). There are none other that can withstand your power. Oh Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (three times). Holy Mary I place this cause in your hands (three times). Say this prayer for three consecutive days. You must publish and it will be granted. Thank you to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.