newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

How George Floyd shifted Biden's reality

By Amie Parnes
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVxYf_0a9232gp00
© Getty Images

Before a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd last month, President Biden had already made his own views about the trial known to the public.

“I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office, as the country waited for the decision. “Which is...I think it's overwhelming in my view.”

In the same comments, the president talked about getting to know Floyd’s family since Chauvin, who is white, pinned Floyd, a Black man, down with his knee during an arrest, killing him. Biden talked about the “pressure and anxiety” the family — who will visit the White House on Tuesday — was facing as the case reached a conclusion.

“I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called,” Biden said at the time. “They're a good family.”

It was a remarkable and rare moment, since presidents are usually careful not to give their feelings about an active high-profile trial before a verdict. But it highlighted how much Floyd and the movement transformed by his death transformed the country, and impacted then-candidate Biden.

A year after Floyd’s murder, those around Biden say the killing left an indelible mark on him personally and became a turning point for some of his policies.

“I think for him, it sort of made it more real, like it did for a lot of Americans,” said one longtime adviser. “To see a black man killed in public, to see the inhumanity.”

Historian Michael Eric Dyson said the president opined about Floyd at a recent meeting with a larger group of academics at the White House. “I think he was definitely changed by it,” Dyson said in an interview. It gave him a greater sense of responsibility to make sure things are different.”

During the presidential campaign last year, Biden was slammed for his support of a 1994 crime bill blamed for jailing thousands of Black men and women on drug crimes. He was also criticized for having outdated views on race, even by his eventual running mate, Vice President Harris, at a 2015 debate.

Yet Biden would not have won the presidency without the support of Black votes in the primary, who recognized his years as former President Obama’s vice president.

“He is no Johnny come lately,” Dyson said. “He has been with us on this trip and he knows our stories.”

Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, says the last year pushed Biden “out of the 1990’s mentality of centrism and toward a deeper understanding of institutional racism.”

“The combination of Trump, with his endless appeals to white backlash politics, and a movement that insisted public policy must change at basic levels, moved him into a new place intellectually,” he added.

“The question is how does it translate into an agenda,” Zelizer added.

During a joint address to Congress earlier this month, Biden urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in Floyd’s name, saying Democrats and Republicans were “engaged in productive discussions.”

“We need to work together to find a consensus,” Biden said, setting a deadline of May 25, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

That deadline will be missed, yet there is real progress happening toward a police reform bill, which would be a remarkable bipartisan achievement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the administration is confident in the negotiations on Capitol Hill, which involve Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.Y.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

“All of the negotiators are continuing to press forward on working to find common ground to get this done. The president wants to sign it into law. And, of course, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, something that impacted the president personally and deeply as it impacted millions of Americans, was a moment to call for action, to call for forward movement. But the negotiators, by all accounts, are continuing to make progress,” Psaki told reporters. “That is a positive sign.”

“We are not going to slow our efforts to get this done but we can also be transparent about the fact that it’s going to take a little bit more time. Sometimes that happens, that’s OK,” she added.

The administration has also taken action independent of Congress to try to enact reform, though its powers are extremely limited.

The Justice Department launched a pattern-or-practice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department a day after Chauvin’s conviction. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also rescinded a Trump-era memo restricting the use of consent decrees to reform police departments accused of misconduct.

Biden’s efforts have moved beyond police reform. The COVID-19 relief measure included language seeking to address racial inequalities, and the president has also vowed to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called “un-American” and “sick” in a press conference earlier this year.

“Voting rights has become a must pass,” said Joel Payne, the Democratic strategist. “I don’t think Biden can give it the old college try. He must do it. Police reform is secondary to that.”

Those close to Biden say they realize some of his political viability is dependent upon his ability to push for lasting change.

“I think he’s always understood what Black and brown people face every day,” the longtime adviser said. “But now he really gets it. It changed his heart in a way.”

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

220K+
Followers
21K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
George Floyd
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#President Biden#Presidential Politics#Trump Politics#Presidential Race#The Oval Office#Americans#Princeton University#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill#The Justice Department#Then Candidate Biden#Vice President Harris#White Backlash Politics#Presidents#Brown People#The White House#Man#Sens Cory Booker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC Chicago

GOP Senators Ready $1T Infrastructure Counteroffer to Biden

Senate Republicans revived negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. The Republicans said Tuesday they would disclose details...
MinoritiesOZY

How George Floyd's Murder Sparked Change

This is a moment for solemn reflection across America. One year after the murder of George Floyd, we can see progress in the fight for racial justice, as well as the long road ahead to achieving true equality. To mark this tragic anniversary, today’s Daily Dose offers a collection of important ideas we’ve seen from various communities, intellectuals and activists in efforts to help Reset America. Please share your thoughts on how we can stamp out police brutality, systemic racism and the wealth gap by emailing me.
MinoritiesNBC News

Karine Jean-Pierre makes history in White House briefing room

WASHINGTON — Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary, took the podium in the James S. Brady Briefing Room for the first time Wednesday, becoming the first openly gay spokeswoman and the second Black woman to do so. Jean-Pierre, 43, follows Judy Smith, who served as deputy press secretary...
San Jose, CACNN

'Enough': Biden calls for action on guns in wake of San Jose shooting

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation in the wake of a shooting in San Jose, California, that killed eight people earlier in the day, noting that he was ordering the flag lowered to half-staff just weeks after other mass shootings around the country.
U.S. PoliticsWRAL

George Floyd's family meets with Biden and Harris at White House

CNN — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told reporters the family had a "great"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden needs some braggadocio

If you read the right-wing media these days, you're probably convinced that the U.S. economy is in free fall. Out of control inflation! Gas lines from the 1970s! Weak jobs numbers! Republicans are rolling out their timeless playbook: trashing the country on the way out, demanding austerity from Democrats trying to clean up the mess, and then blaming spending for everything. Meanwhile, the Biden White House's communications team is operating with all the urgency of a retirement community Bingo tournament director. The president and his advisers need to learn the art of self-promotion from the Trump administration, and take control of this narrative before it sets in.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

How the right dominated the discussion of George Floyd’s killing online

The police killing of George Floyd ignited grassroots activism, with demonstrators taking to the streets from New York to Los Angeles over the death of the 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis.It also sparked a flurry of activity on social media that continues a year after Mr Floyd’s untimely death. From apolitical Instagram users who suddenly flooded their feeds with calls to defund the police, to conservatives who rejected the notion that America is a systemically racist nation, social media has been the platform of choice during a year when the Black Lives Matter movement gripped the collective consciousness.According to...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's leadership is threatened by his loyalty to the hard left

As President Biden begins his post-100-days agenda, his biggest challenge is that despite good topline poll numbers, many of his major policies are substantially unpopular. Biden is shortening his honeymoon not because of personal unpopularity but due to an unusual fidelity to the most destructive and unsavory policies emanating from the base of his party, which is smitten with Americanized socialism.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Fox News

Ilhan Omar says 'true justice’ for George Floyd requires ‘dismantling the systems that allowed him to die’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death that convicting Derek Chauvin "isn’t enough." "On the anniversary of his death, I want to remind all of us that we're still searching for justice for George Floyd," Omar wrote on Twitter. "Convicting his killer isn't enough. True justice can only come from dismantling the systems that allowed him to die."