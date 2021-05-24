newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Daughter seeks to fix attorney’s mistakes on 25-year-old deed to house

By Ilyce Glink, Samuel J. Tamkin
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I own a home that my mother gave me by quitclaim deed. She did this two months before she passed away. The attorney who handled my mother’s legal affairs before she died mistakenly put my maiden name on the deed, as opposed to my married legal name. To make matters worse, she admittedly also put my wrong middle initial on the deed. This all happened back in 1996. At that time, my mother’s doctor told her that there was nothing more he could do to help heal her and that death was certain.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Real Estate Taxes#Legal Age#Property Taxes#Home Ownership#The Estate Law Committee#Daughter#Quitclaim Deed#Probate#Legal Affairs#Successor Beneficiaries#Ill Health#Executors#Medical#Best Money Moves#Time#Majority Age#Employees#Referrals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
University Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Attorneys seek stay in Tibor’s vape case

A U.S. attorney is seeking a stay, or a pause, on the civil forfeiture of real estate and personal property filed against an owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights pending an indictment and resolution to a parallel criminal investigation. Henry F. DeBaggis Jr., assistant U.S. Attorney for the...
Canton, OHPosted by
The US Sun

Mom faked daughter’s terminal illness for 3 years telling 11-year-old she was dying to get cash donations & free holiday

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl has been removed from her mother's care after she claimed the youngster was terminally ill to gain cash donations and handouts over three years. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, deceived hundreds of wellwishers and conned them out of thousands of dollars by pretending her daughter Rylee had a fatal condition, according to authorities.
Healthmainstreet-nashville.com

14-year-old daughter has poor body image

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 14-year-old daughter has come to me with a troubling question. She asked me if it is OK not to like her body. I did not have a response because I was scared that anything I said to her could irreparably change how she views herself. What do you think I can say to my daughter to help her love herself again? — Body Positivity.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

44 District Attorneys Challenging 76,000 State Prison Inmates Early Release

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Wednesday, May 26, that he has joined with 43 other elected District Attorneys across California and filed a civil lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to prohibit awarding additional conduct credits to more than 76,000 violent and serious offenders.
Lawlegalnews.com

Foster Swift offers legal resources for seniors, caregivers

May is National Elder Law Month and attorneys across the country, including those at Foster Swift, continue to educate seniors in their communities about legal options as well as placing an emphasis on the importance of making sure they have committed their plans in a legally binding format. Foster Swift...
Lawrebelnews.com

LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Artur Pawlowski's contempt of court hearing

Pastor Artur Pawlowski will finally have his day in court, and as always Rebel News will be your source for trustworthy coverage as the story develops. Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates as court proceeds and Adam Soos will be bringing you regular video updates to keep you informed.
Relationship AdviceSFGate

Family Law Attorney Alyssa Smith Joins Goostree Law Group

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Attorney Tricia Goostree is pleased to announce that Attorney Alyssa D. Smith has joined Goostree Law Group, P.C. as an associate attorney. With Alyssa’s dedication to helping families during some of the most difficult times of their lives, she will provide valuable help for the firm’s clients as they address concerns related to family law.
Lawmeatpoultry.com

JBS, EEOC agree to settlement for Muslim prayer lawsuit

GREELEY, COLO. – JBS USA reached a $5.5 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) following a legal dispute over whether the company allowed prayer breaks for Muslim employees at its plants. The original lawsuit was filed in 2010. It claimed JBS retaliated against Muslim employees by disciplining...
Durham County, NCbpr.org

Uncovering Racist Housing Practices, One Deed At A Time

In the decades after Emancipation, many African Americans left the rural South amid the Great Migration. In the meantime, many white home owners across the United States were encouraged to add language to their deeds, making it illegal for Black people to ever live in their houses. A Supreme Court...
LawPosted by
Vail Daily

Robbins: How anti-SLAPP statutes ward off legal bullying

Slap. To cause to strike with a motion or sound like that of a blow with the open hand. SLAPP. Strategic lawsuit against public participation. And anti-SLAPP? Well, read on. The phrase “strategic lawsuit against public participation” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. But SLAPP? Well, that’s another thing entirely. SLAPP is crisp and sharp and was coined by a couple of law professors in the late 1980s. And a slappy little acronym it is! Precisely what it stands for though — the catchy shorthand notwithstanding — is not entirely intuitive.