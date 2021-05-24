Daughter seeks to fix attorney’s mistakes on 25-year-old deed to house

Q: I own a home that my mother gave me by quitclaim deed. She did this two months before she passed away. The attorney who handled my mother’s legal affairs before she died mistakenly put my maiden name on the deed, as opposed to my married legal name. To make matters worse, she admittedly also put my wrong middle initial on the deed. This all happened back in 1996. At that time, my mother’s doctor told her that there was nothing more he could do to help heal her and that death was certain.