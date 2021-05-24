newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Audacy's Alternative Pick of the Week: Tom Odell's 'Another Love'

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week’s Audacy Alternative Pick of the Week is Tom Odell's "Another Love." When you hear our Audacy Alternative Pick of the Week on your favorite Audacy Alternative station at 11AM, 4PM, 7PM ET/6PM CT, or midnight, tell us if you like or dislike it. Click for past week's results >

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Odell
Person
Ivor Novello
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Songwriting#Audacy Alternative Pick#Brit#Critic S Choice#This Week#Love#Songwriter#Clipped Beats#4pm#11am#Sparse Piano#Toxic Masculinity#Capitalism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Wolf Alice, Mastodon, Tom Odell, more

Wolf Alice have released new single ‘No Hard Feelings’. “I started out trying to make a really cheesy almost Motown-y, Ronettes kind of song about the end of a relationship, and feeling ‘What’s the point of being miserable about it?'”, says Ellie Rowsell. “But it was short, because originally it was played so fast. I tried to make it longer, but I didn’t have any more words – I had said everything I wanted to say perfectly, and didn’t want to ruin it with more. So instead we slowed it down, and I felt way more moved by it like that”. The band’s new album ‘Blue Weekend’ is out on 4 Jun.
Musicseoulbeats.com

Beats of the Week: Itzy's Style Impresses, DPR Ian Continues to Receive Love

While the landscape of Korean entertainment can be vast and wondrous, it’s often the little things that make us fall in love, inspire awe, evoke secondhand embarrassment, or sometimes…break our hearts. In this segment we ask our writers: Among the many things vying for your attention this week, what won and made your heart beat?
Musiccelebmix.com

INTERVIEW: Benedict Cork on dealing with heartbreak, speaking his truth & looking to the future

As a daring and bold new artist, who unapologetically wears his heart on his sleeve, Benedict Cork thrives in the aftermath of heartbreak on his latest single, Have a Good Life (See You Never) – a super sassy, life-affirming pop anthem that sees the British singer-songwriter find resolution in the wreckage of a broken relationship, as he fearlessly walks away from a bruising and destructive love affair that no longer makes him happy.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Paul Weller jumps on the phone to talk with Kyle Meredith about Fat Pop (Volume 1), a record that finds the legendary artist displaying a set of finely crafted, catchy songs. The Jam and Style Council frontman also talks about his early love of The Beatles and their use of substance within a pop song, having Lia Metcalfe of The Mysterines guest on a song, and penning a tribute to Iggy Pop in “Moving Canvas”. When asked why he hasn’t been on a Gorillaz track yet, Weller confirms he’d be up for it if Damon Albarn called, and also gives us an update on his 2021-2022 tour plans.
Music1075koolfm.com

What Exactly Are The Best Songs To Spin To?

If you’re a spinner, then you know that music is super important to your workout. According to Billboard.com, Bowflex just released a list of the best songs to spin to…. “Memories (Dillon Francis Remix)”, Maroon 5 and Dillon Francis. “Dancing with a Stranger (Cheat Codes Remix)”, Sam Smith and Normani.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

We Were ‘Destined From The Start’ To Love This Week’s ‘Beautiful’ New Tracks | ICYMI Monday

Armin van Buuren & Avalan – ‘Should I Wait (Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star Remix)’. Reworking his own collab with Avalan, Armin van Buuren delivers a gorgeous remix under his Rising Star moniker. Carried by the repurposed vocals and a euphoria-stricken melody that instantly elevates all who hear, this brand-new version of ‘Should I Wait’ ticks all the boxes of a definitive crowd favorite.
MusicStereogum

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, & More Cover ’80s Hits For Deezer

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, La Femme, Roosevelt, Cautious Clay, and more have covered ’80s hits for Deezer’s new InVersions 80s compilation, a follow-up to the streaming platform’s InVersions covers album featuring Fontaines D.C. and Ela Minus. “In the wee hours of the morning on a plane journey back...
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

The top redheaded rockers of all time

We're trying to keep it to natural gingers rather than those who have dyed their way into the books -- but some are going to be included based solely on the way they rocked the look to perfection. (Yeah, we're lookin' at you, Hayley WIlliams!) Florence Welch - Florence +...
MusicPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

In the pantheon of classic rock songs, there's arguably no tune more classic than “Stairway to Heaven.” Led Zeppelin’s 1971 opus has it all: mystical lyrics, memorable riffs, a monster guitar solo, and crazy urban legends involving Hobbits and the Devil. In celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary, here are 11 facts about "Stairway to Heaven" that are guaranteed to put a bustle in your hedgerow—whatever that means.
New York City, NYcoolhunting.com

Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Pairing Artists + Musicians, “Pressing Matters” Project Raises Funds for Music Support. London-based Pavement Licker (a creative duo consisting of James-Lee Duffy and Josh Jones) has launched “Pressing Matters,” a project that joins the art and music industries to raise money for mental health charity Music Support. The initiative sees artists and designers paired with musicians and bands for cover art that’s currently on show at the Matches Fashion gallery space in Mayfair, and available to bid on in Helium London’s online auction. The dream duos include David Shrigley and Chic, Joy Yamusangie and Underworld, Jean Jullien and Idles, and more. Read more at It’s Nice That, and register to bid on the auction at Helium London.
Musicwesufm.org

Our Favorite Songs (251 – 260)

Nominated by Michael Benson of 75% Folk. Nominated by Sir Jon of Pint O’ Comics who says: My absolute favourite Van Morrison song off what is likely my favourite Van album. Caravan just speaks to me in ways other, more recognizable songs on the album ever can. 253. Bohemian Rhapsody...
Musicwcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

UNDATED (AP) - Megadeth has issued a statement saying they are “officially parting ways” with bassist David Ellefson after reports he was involved in sexually explicit videos. Frontman Dave Mustaine says while the band doesn't know every detail of what occurred, their relationship with Ellefson is “already strained” and working together is “impossible.” Billboard reports the videos show Ellefson and a woman who is not his wife.
Musicnuevoculture.com

Laszlo Jones Talks About His New Single, Inspiration, And Upcoming EP [Interview]

Beirut-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and producer Gilles Jan Petersen, better known under his stage name Laszlo Jones, just released his latest single and music video, “In The Morning,” a track off his upcoming collection of work, the EP Beyond The Door. We had the chance to talk to him about his new single, inspiration, and upcoming EP.
Musichifiplus.com

Music Interview: Susie Vanner and Kipper Eldridge

Susie Vanner could hold the record for the longest gap between a debut single and her first album coming out. In 1968, under the name Sue Lynne, she released a 7in on RCA, called ‘Reach For The Moon’, and went on to record a handful of rare singles that became Northern Soul club floor-fillers. One of them, ‘You’ / ‘Don’t Pity Me’ is currently worth £750 on record collectors website Discogs.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...