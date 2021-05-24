Audacy's Alternative Pick of the Week: Tom Odell's 'Another Love'

Wolf Alice have released new single ‘No Hard Feelings’. “I started out trying to make a really cheesy almost Motown-y, Ronettes kind of song about the end of a relationship, and feeling ‘What’s the point of being miserable about it?'”, says Ellie Rowsell. “But it was short, because originally it was played so fast. I tried to make it longer, but I didn’t have any more words – I had said everything I wanted to say perfectly, and didn’t want to ruin it with more. So instead we slowed it down, and I felt way more moved by it like that”. The band’s new album ‘Blue Weekend’ is out on 4 Jun.