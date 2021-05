We've got the heat levels cranking up this week and there won't be much potential for showers and storms either. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon and we'll see highs in the 88-90 degree range each day through the weekend. Morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s each day. We have High Pressure off the East coast that is keeping us rain free and the farther East you travel, the drier the weather.