Health

Aging With Honor and Dignity: An Intuitive Approach for Men

By Lewis Richmond
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

How can we men negotiate our elder years with honor and dignity? How can we continue to stand tall in spirit and remain strong in sensibility when the accumulating losses of aging keep taking their toll?. For the last several years I have been thinking, studying, and writing about this...

#Intuitive#Eyesight#Cotton Candy#Older Women#Powerful People#Real Women#Simple Ways#Gender Equality#Approach#Men Experience Decline#Spirit#Respect#Unique Challenges#Traditional Masculinity#Sensibility#Gender Roles#Intuition Rules#Myriad Ways#Community#Deep Mind Reflections
