City Council should expand affordable housing requirement in Lawrenceville, explore additional protections against displacement

There are measures cities can take to prevent gentrification and to encourage a community of people with varying income levels. Pittsburgh’s city planning commission in April recommended one such measure to City Council. The commission is advocating that an interim zoning measure enacted in 2019 to ensure affordable housing in Lawrenceville be expanded and made permanent. That measure currently requires developers to make 10% of units in building projects with 20 or more units affordable for sale or for rent.