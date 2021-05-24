newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

City Council should expand affordable housing requirement in Lawrenceville, explore additional protections against displacement

By the Editorial Board
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are measures cities can take to prevent gentrification and to encourage a community of people with varying income levels. Pittsburgh’s city planning commission in April recommended one such measure to City Council. The commission is advocating that an interim zoning measure enacted in 2019 to ensure affordable housing in Lawrenceville be expanded and made permanent. That measure currently requires developers to make 10% of units in building projects with 20 or more units affordable for sale or for rent.

www.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Lawrenceville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Development#Housing Assistance#Low Income Housing#City Council#Required Affordable Units#Affordable Homes#Protections#City Neighborhoods#Financing Assistance#Zoning#Cost Assistance#Measures Cities#Low Income Individuals#Incentives#Financial Assistance#Property Taxes#Renters#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Bloomfield Development Corporation seeking new board members

Bloomfield Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is accepting applications to serve on its board of directors! Made up of residents, business owners, community stakeholders, and at-large members, BDC’s board members are responsible for governing the organization and have a commitment to transparency and diversity. All community members are welcome...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Other Voices: One down, many to go: Our health is our wealth

Friday, April 23, was a victorious day for residents in the Mon Valley. The proposed frack well at the Edgar Thomson plant was canceled. It is a day that deserves remembrance and acknowledgement that community persistence, collective action and responsive elected representatives can prioritize and uphold Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PPS, teachers union agree schools should reopen fully in fall

Pittsburgh Public Schools administration and its teachers union agree: City students should be in a classroom five days a week next school year. The city schools have been in a remote or hybrid instruction model since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania. That time away from school has led to widespread concerns about learning loss and negative impacts on the social and emotional welfare of children.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.