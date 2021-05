If you are a student, then you know how hard it is to stay on budget while eating healthy. It is easy to stock up on ramen noodles and chips (not that they aren't good), but that kind of diet doesn't feed our bodies the right nutrients. I am not gluten-free by choice, so I adjusted my diet to still eat everything I want. I have found a staple list of items to get at Trader Joe's for $35.49. This list is mainly vegetables, but I eat protein with every meal too.