Scottsdale, AZ

2020 Best of NAIOP honors year’s most successful projects, companies, individuals within Valley’s commercial real estate industry

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a celebration it was. The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP safely handed out awards in 34 categories at the Westworld of Scottsdale on May 12. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Best of NAIOP applications received for 2020 rivaled recent years, which is a testament to the positive momentum in the Arizona commercial real estate industry,” said Jeff Foster, Prologis and CJ Osbrink, Newmark Knight Frank, Best of NAIOP Chairmen. “We want to extend our utmost appreciation to the NAIOP staff, NAIOP Board of Directors, and the Best of NAIOP committee volunteers for all the hard work and time they have put forth to making this such a tremendous evening.”

