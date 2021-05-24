newsbreak-logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares wary on U.S. inflation, battered bitcoin charts recovery

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

* European stocks inch up 0.1%, S&P futures shade firmer. * Eyes on U.S. inflation, Fed speakers for tapering clues. * Bitcoin recoups some losses after China clampdown. LONDON/SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for. momentum on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation. readings for guidance on monetary...

Related
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
BusinessPosted by
WDBO

Global shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% in early trading to 6,412.44, while Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 15,400.35. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,022.75. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% at 4,182.38. Dow futures fell nearly 0.1% to 34,248.0.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation questions keep stocks in check

* Euro STOXX 600 flat as mining gains offset energy losses. * MSCI ex-Japan reverse early losses, Chinese shares turn positive. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. LONDON/SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed and muddled, await Friday inflation data

* Dow, S&P 500 edge up, Nasdaq slips; small caps outperform. * Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities weakest. * Dollar slips; gold ~flat, crude gains; bitcoin down ~1%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.60%. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you...
Businessinvesting.com

European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy money

(Reuters) -European stocks held near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with gains in travel and leisure stocks offsetting losses in banks. Global stock...
WorldInternational Business Times

Asian, European Markets Advance As Inflation Fears Wane

Markets across Asia and Europe rose Wednesday as inflation worries ease, while vaccine and reopening optimism reinforce expectations for a strong global recovery. After rallying for more than a year, equities have in recent months been jolted by fears that a forecast surge in economic activity -- fuelled by reopenings, stimulus and vaccinations -- will send prices soaring and force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than flagged.
Stocksdecrypt.co

BlackRock Still 'Studying' Bitcoin, Wary of Market Volatility

BlackRock is a global investment management company. Image: Shutterstock. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, today talked about Bitcoin’s volatility. The CEO has previously shown interest in the cryptocurrency. It’s still too early for the world’s largest asset manager to invest, he said. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is...
Businesswibqam.com

Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering is enough...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks jump nearly 3%, dovish Fed boosts Asian currencies

* Philippine stocks set for best day since Feb. 1 * S. Korean won, Taiwan dlr lead gains * Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand closed By Arundhati Dutta May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were headed for their best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, with much of the region being closed for a holiday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance on rates boosted Asia's emerging currencies. The South Korean won led the region's gains with a 0.5% rise, followed by the Taiwan dollar, up 0.3%, as the dollar wallowed around January lows. U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued to insist on Tuesday that monetary policy would stay accommodative despite inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. [USN?] The Philippine benchmark index surged 2.9%, its biggest intraday jump since Feb. 1. Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding 2%, while Ayala Corp jumping 3.2%. Philippine equities are the worst hit across Asia so far this year, down nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close. Neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks in Taiwan edged higher, while South Korean shares dipped. Bank of Korea's rate decision is expected on Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of 2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Industrial and real estate sectors drive Philippine shares higher **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.951%P Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.09 -5.16 <.N2 #VALUE #VALUE 25> ! ! China.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
Businesskitco.com

Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.