Meet the person who put in the winning bid for this column
And the winner is Mike Kostelyk. Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, this guy stumbles onto my column. You may remember that a few weeks ago, I offered an NFT (non-fungible token) of one of my columns. That idea came from Kevin Roose, New York Times technology writer, who sold his own NFT column for $560,000 with the proceeds going to The New York Times' Neediest Cases Fund. So I wanted to test the crypto/philanthropic waters to see if anyone would bite in San Diego. Caught one.