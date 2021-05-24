Michigan Residents: Mask Or Not To Mask Is The Question

It appears that the big question among many in Michigan today is if they should still wear a mask either outside, inside or both. Where do you stand on that question?. article in the Detroit Free Press that asked people in and around Detroit their thoughts on wearing or not wearing a mask. I found one in particular very interesting. Let me start off with I do not care who wears a mask and who does not, that is your personal choice. I do find it interesting that most who supported forced mask use and ridiculed those who chose not to wear them, are also the ones who ask that they not be ridiculed for using a mask that science states they no longer need to.