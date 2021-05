MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins haven’t figured out a way to win a game this season when tied or trailing after seven innings. That trend continued Thursday, as the Twins lost to the Rangers 4-3 in 10 innings at Target Field in front of 8,760 fans. They lost three out of four to Texas, needing a win Thursday to end the home stand above .500. The Rangers scored in the top of the 10th after Jonah Heim got to third on a Tyler Duffey wild pitch, then scored on a base hit to right.