Ford Introduces The F-150 Lightning Pro

The internet is ablaze with stories about the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, the Blue Oval's first-ever electric truck. Its reveal was met with positive responses all around, aside from the internet trolls who demand that all trucks be V8-powered. For the most part, demand will be so high that the first year of production will probably be limited, so buyers will have to act fast if they want one of the early models. But what about commercial buyers? Ford today announced the F-150 Lightning Pro, and although it seems very similar to the regular truck, there's plenty for fleet managers and workmen alike to get excited about.