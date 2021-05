Increased volume at Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area and the Jewel of the Creek have caused a strain on available vehicle parking. In a collaborative public/private effort between the Town, Maricopa County Parks and Larson Excavation, the Town Public Works Department will be managing an expansion of the existing parking area beginning on MONDAY, MAY 10th which will accommodate double the vehicle parking as well as dedicated horse trailer parking once completed. The existing parking area will only be slightly impacted by the mobilization effort of heavy equipment and the work will be completed by Memorial Day. Thank you for your continued love and support of Spur Cross Ranch as well as your patience as we continue to improve Cave Creek’s recreational experience. Any questions about the project can be directed to Luke Kautzman, Planning Director, at 480.488.6633 or via email at lkautzman@cavecreekaz.gov.