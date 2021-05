I bought the Galaxy Tab S7+ a few months ago and one of the first things I did was to install a tempered glass screen protector. I haven't used the tablet much at all - mostly for trips. Today I turned it on and discovered a hairline fracture in the glass, curving from the one side of the top of the screen to the other. I've never dropped the tablet and always store it in a drawer where nothing else sits on top of it. This is the 5th tablet I've owned and have never cracked a screen before. Has anyone else had this problem? Is it possible that Samsung made the glass a bit too thin in order to keep the weight down?