Netflix might be planning to get into games

Binge-watching is a popular behavioural pattern that is becoming the new normal. A decade ago, DVD box sets and satellite TV were the only ways to get your binge-watching fix. However, today with the advent of streaming services like Netflix, watching multiple episodes of a show has become much more convenient. One of the most jaw-dropping facts about Netflix is that it is one of the world’s popular streaming services to watch TV series, movies, feature films, and documentaries across a broad variety of genres and languages. The subscription service is pioneering the streaming space with 208 million paid members in over 190 countries. Users can watch movies anytime, anywhere, as much as they want on any internet-connected devices of their choice.