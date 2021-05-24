newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Netflix might be planning to get into games

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is already sitting pretty as the for-now undisputed ruler of the long-form streaming world, but according to a new report it might also have its eye on another massive cultural market - video games. Best games console: Should you get an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?. The...

www.pocket-lint.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamespot#Netflix Inc#Streaming Movies#Streaming Tv#Video Streaming#Streaming Video#Playstation#Nintendo Switch#The Black Mirror#The Information#Console#Subscription#Interactive Entertainment#Offering Options#Gamespot#Things#Pocket Lint#Market#Success#Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Bridgerton Is Getting a Queen Charlotte Spinoff on Netflix

A Bridgerton spinoff series is officially in the works at Netflix. Following a three-season renewal of the hit Netflix series, it's been reported that the streamer has also put in a limited series order for an untitled spinoff exploring the origins of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). The stories of young Violent Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will also be detailed. Shonda Rhimes will write the script in addition to executive producing with her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica.
Video GamesBenzinga

Netflix Could Expand Into Video Games: Report

One of the largest streaming companies is reported to be pushing into the video game space. What Happened: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is seeking an executive to oversee its expansion into video games, The Information reports. The report said Netflix has approached veterans in the gaming industry about joining the...
Behind Viral VideosGamespot

Roku And Google Argue Over YouTube TV App

If you're one of the millions of users who access their streaming services through a Roku-branded television or streaming box, you may have noticed just how long it took HBO Max and Peacock to arrive on the service. Now, Google and Roku are at odds over the YouTube app following Roku's removal of the separate YouTube TV app. Google added fuel to the fire today by adding YouTube TV to the existing YouTube App.
ComicsPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix plans major Ultraman movie to join its budding anime series

Netflix has teamed up with Tsuburaya Productions to create a computer-animated movie based on Ultraman, the same subject of its relatively new anime series. Netflix’s effort may bring Ultraman to a global audience, building upon its decades of popularity in Japan. The company notes that its movie will introduce a new storyline and a new character.
BusinessWNCY

Netflix looking to hire executive for gaming expansion – The Information

(Reuters) – Netflix Inc is looking to hire an executive to oversee its videogame expansion, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3hQoYBk) Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
TV & VideosThe Verge

Enola Holmes is getting a sequel on Netflix

Sherlock’s kid sister is making a return. Today, Netflix announced Enola Holmes 2, a sequel to last year’s crime caper that took the Sherlock story in a slightly younger direction, focusing on the famous detective’s teenage sister. We don’t have many details about the new movie just yet — such...
Businesspocketnow.com

New Netflix competitor might actually be one to look out for

AT&T has announced plans to merge its WarnerMedia content unit, which includes HBO, TNT, CNN, and Warner Bros., with Discovery. It is said to pave the way for a new streaming giant to take on Netflix and Disney. The transaction has been approved by both the AT&T and Discovery boards and it is expected to close in mid-2022. Reportedly, AT&T intends to split off the assets it acquired when it bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018.
Comics963kklz.com

What Games Deserve A Netflix Anime Adaptation?

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, a player has managed to beat Grand Theft Auto 5 without getting hit, and we’re in awe! Also, Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has a release date. Lastly, with rumors abound of an FF7 anime on Netflix, what other series deserve an Castlevania-esque success story on Netflix? This is Checkpoint Daily.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Get Excited For Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Summer is heading our way, and along with it, summer streaming programs. As always, Netflix has tons of new shows and movies to while away the vacation hours. So, let’s run down everything that’s coming to Netflix in June. The biggest titles that will be turning up this month in...
TV & Videosknowtechie.com

How to get Netflix cheaper: A new alternative on the market

The world of streaming services has seen an explosion in use over the past decade. Current figures for Netflix alone put their subscriber count at over 208 million, an increase of more than 800% since 2011. Amazon Prime Video is hot on its heels with 200 million current subscribers, followed by Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
Businessmakeuseof.com

Amazon Wants to Buy MGM for $9 Billion

Amazon's not short of a buck or two, and it's reportedly in talks to offer a jaw-dropping $9 billion of them to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio that owns the James Bond, Rocky, and other high-profile movies and movie franchises. If it's successful, it would be a massive move in the war between streaming giants---and give Amazon's Prime Video a major leg up as it competes with the likes of Disney+ and Netflix.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason WB Games Might Be In Trouble

As reported by Forbes, AT&T has just outlined its plans for a $43 million deal that would merge its content creation company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery. This would effectively create a single media business that could compete directly with Disney+ and Netflix. The announcement sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with gamers and industry analysts alike asking on Twitter what the news means for WarnerMedia's video game division, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and the 11 development studios it operates.
Behind Viral Videosallnetarticles.com

How to Build a Streaming Service Like Netflix?

Binge-watching is a popular behavioural pattern that is becoming the new normal. A decade ago, DVD box sets and satellite TV were the only ways to get your binge-watching fix. However, today with the advent of streaming services like Netflix, watching multiple episodes of a show has become much more convenient. One of the most jaw-dropping facts about Netflix is that it is one of the world’s popular streaming services to watch TV series, movies, feature films, and documentaries across a broad variety of genres and languages. The subscription service is pioneering the streaming space with 208 million paid members in over 190 countries. Users can watch movies anytime, anywhere, as much as they want on any internet-connected devices of their choice.
TechnologyeMarketer

How Spotify might become the Netflix of audio, radio preferences, and voice ad best practices

EMarketer · Can Spotify Be the Netflix of Audio, Radio Preferences and Voice Ad Best Practices | May 17, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how Spotify did in Q1, what to make of its new subscriptions for podcasts, and how we expect audio consumption habits to change this year. We then talk about why people still listen to the radio and best practices for voice ads. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Peter Vahle.
Businessanimationxpress.com

Netflix most likely to venture into the video game industry

Netflix is apparently expanding into videogames and it is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, according to a source. The company is trying to ramp up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as streaming competition intensifies according to The Information. The information on the...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Series is Focusing its Massive Budget on Huge World-Building

When reports first surfaced back in early-2018 that Amazon’s untitled The Lord of the Rings television series bore a budget upwards of $1 billion, the entertainment industry and its fans did a collective double-take. Remember, this was two whole years before pandemic-era logistics—and heavy-hitting newcomers like Disney+ and HBO Max—elevated the status of streaming platforms from luxury to essential, and seemed like muscle-flexing by the retail giant to instill fear into the Netflixes and Hulus of the world. While the show’s price tag remains surreal to this day, Amazon Studios’ boss is reaffirming the wisdom of the decision.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Netflix And Gaming May Just Be A Reality In The Future

Netflix is the go-to destination for many when it comes to looking for something watch, but when it comes to video games and something to play, that’s an entirely different story. That may not be the case forever though. New ports indicate that Netflix is looking for someone to fill...
Video GamesWashington Post

So, you worked on a video game. You might not appear in the credits.

In June 2012, during development on “Grand Theft Auto V,” a department lead told over 50 Rockstar North employees to come into work the following day, despite their contracts having expired. These workers had grown accustomed to a certain rhythm: Sign a contract for a three- to six-month interval, then get the contract extended the day before it lapsed. It wasn’t comfortable — the arrangement made it hard to sign a lease, for example — but it wasn’t unusual.
TV & VideosCNET

HBO Max's $10-a-month tier with ads to launch first week of June

HBO Max's cheaper, ad-supported tier will cost $10 a month and launch in the first week of June, owner WarnerMedia said Wednesday. A $5 discount to HBO Max's ad-free subsciption, it'll arrive the week after -- possibly just days after -- HBO Max premieres its highly anticipated Friends reunion special on May 27. The new tier, called simply HBO Max with Ads, is likely to launch midweek, when HBO Max typically pushes out updates to its service.